Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's Movie Gets Launch Date

Young Tiger Jr NTR and Koratala Siva are one of the favorite combos to Tarak loyal fans. Jr NTR is all set to reunite with Koratala after Janatha Garage.

Recently, Jr NTR lost his temper at Vishwak Sen's Dhamaka's pre-release event, as fans were asking about Tarak's next movie's update.

Here is the update for you, if you are waiting for it. Jr NTR-Koratala Siva's movie will get launched on March 23, 2023. The makers are aiming to launch it in Novotel Hotel or Annapurna studios.

Janhvi Kapoor has been roped to play the female lead in the film.