Income Tax Raids on Telugu Film Producer Dil Raju's Properties in Hyderabad

The Income Tax (IT) department conducted a series of raids on properties linked to prominent Telugu film producer and distributor Dil Raju, whose real name is Velamkucha Venkata Ramana Reddy. The raids were carried out at eight different locations, including his office, residences, and the homes of his relatives, all of which are under investigation.

Dil Raju is the owner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, a leading production house in the Telugu film industry. His influence extends beyond film production, as he was recently appointed Chairman of the Telangana Film Development Corporation by the state government, further cementing his prominence in the region’s cinematic landscape.

In the film industry, Dil Raju has had a mixed start to the year. His pan-Indian film, Game Changer, did not perform as expected at the box office, whereas his other release, Sankrantiki Vastunnam, has been a massive success, breaking non-RRR records and generating impressive revenue.

As the IT raids continue, more information is expected to emerge, shedding light on the reasons behind this significant crackdown on one of the industry's most notable figures.