Dil Raju Apologizes for Comments on Telangana Culture at Nizamabad Event

Producer Dil Raju has issued an apology for remarks made during the "Sankranthi ki Vastunnam" event held in Nizamabad. His comments about Telangana's culture were misunderstood by some, leading to controversy. Dil Raju clarified that his intention was never to offend but to express appreciation for the cultural elements of Telangana, such as its cuisine and traditions.

In a social media video, Dil Raju explained, "I have a strong bond with Nizamabad, which is why I chose to host the event there. I spoke about Telangana's culinary delights, including meat and toddy, as part of its cultural heritage. Unfortunately, my words were taken out of context, causing distress to some. I sincerely apologize if anyone felt hurt. My aim was to celebrate, not disparage, the culture."

#DilRaju garu has spoken out about the Nizamabad incident, offering his sincere apologies to anyone who may have been hurt. He has requested not to associate him with politics in any way. pic.twitter.com/X9W3grU8O0 — Sri Venkateswara Creations (@SVC_official) January 11, 2025

Dil Raju also highlighted his contributions to showcasing Telangana's culture through films like Fidaa and Balagam, which have been well-received by the community. Addressing the criticism from various political leaders, he urged them not to involve him in political agendas. As the chairman of the Film Development Corporation (FDC), Dil Raju emphasized his role in fostering collaboration between the film industry and the government, seeking to keep political narratives separate from his work.

During the same event, host Sreemukhi made a remark about Lord Sriram and Lakshman being fictional characters, which also sparked discussions.