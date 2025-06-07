Did Deepika Padukone Demand Rs 25 Crore Remuneration for 35 Days in Spirit?

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's controversy persists. Just when rumors started to grow that Deepika might star opposite Prabhas once again after Kalki, Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed frustration on Twitter, calling out the actress and her PR for allegedly leaking the movie's story, which in turn might affect another actress's (Triptii Dimri's) decision.

Sandeep also cheekily advised Deepika to leak the full story, stating that it wouldn't negatively impact his film at all. Rumors circulated that Deepika requested an 8-hour work schedule due to her motherhood responsibilities and also sought a profit share following the release of Spirit. These demands reportedly didn't sit right with Sandeep, and he decided to move on to Triptii Dimri.

Now, a fresh update suggests that Deepika Padukone actually charged Rs. 25 crores for a 35-day schedule alongside a 10% share of the profits. This could have been the starting point where things could have turned sour between the two, considering the amount Deepika reportedly charged for Spirit. This information is now dominating social media just when Deepika Padukone's glimpse from Allu Arjun and Atlee's movie was released and started to go viral everywhere.

Deepika finally signed the film after much speculation, and the teaser featuring Deepika as the queen impressed everyone. Given the film's scale, it's no surprise that AA22 will be one of the most awaited Indian films. Atlee's vision is surely grand, and if that translates well on the big screen, then there is no stopping this sci-fi adventure.

Atlee's ambitious project currently only has Deepika Padukone's name confirmed. Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur are also playing other leads in the movie. Sun Pictures is mounting the film on a large scale, and the promotional content surely reflects the same.