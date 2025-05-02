Allu Arjun Reveals Six-Pack Was Triggered by Heroine’s Jibe

Ever since his Tollywood debut with K. Raghavendra Rao's Gangotri, icon star Allu Arjun has only grown further up with each passing film in his career. There have been many failures and disasters, but Allu Arjun never gave up. Although he has come from the Telugu industry's biggest families, Allu Arjun always worked hard and continued to work on his acting skills.

With the release of Pushpa, directed by Sukumar, his efforts have finally paid off, positioning him prominently in Indian cinema. Now, Arjun has a huge pan-Indian market and can easily mount any genre film he likes to mount. That's the extent to which Pushpa contributed to his success.

Right now, Allu Arjun, not Shah Rukh Khan, is the only star in the country capable of drawing large crowds to the theaters with his mere presence. Allu Arjun's growth has been remarkable, and he recently attended the WAVES summit to discuss his career and his role as the first person in Telugu cinema to successfully pull off the six-pack.

Allu Arjun said that he gets a unique thrill when he brushes aside naysayers' opinions while discussing the efforts that went into achieving his chiseled body. Many people expressed doubts about Arjun's ability to achieve his physique, yet he persevered and proudly displayed his abs in Deshamuduru.

After this, Allu Arjun made quite an intriguing revelation about one of his heroines. The actor didn't say the name but said that the heroine commented on how no one in Tollywood can pull off a six-pack body, and that was when Allu Arjun decided to prove her wrong and do it himself.

Even though we don't know who the heroine is, she did a favor to the industry as Allu Arjun stepped up to perfect his body. Soon, many other heroes followed suit, and this trend continues to this day.