TN govt to form flying squads to curb sedative drugs sale

Chennai, May 5 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Health Department is set to establish special flying squads across all districts to curb the sale and misuse of sedative drugs. These squads will be overseen by the state’s drug control administration in each district.

Notably, similar squads have already been piloted in Chennai and Madurai to monitor and control the sale of sedative drugs.

Following the pilot’s initial success, the department is now preparing to extend the initiative statewide. Health officials confirmed that groundwork has begun, and the squads will focus on curbing drug abuse based on intelligence inputs.

This move follows an announcement by Health Minister Ma Subramanian during the Assembly’s Demands for Grants session last month, where he pledged the formation of flying squads to prevent the illegal supply and smuggling of sedative drugs.

In response, the Food Safety and Drug Administration has commenced preparations to implement the project.

According to officials, these squads will also target the sale of adulterated, counterfeit, and spurious medicines. A senior health department official said the teams, comprising drug inspectors, will coordinate with other departments, including the police and food safety authorities, to ensure effective enforcement.

“This is a strategic step approved by the state government to strengthen surveillance and monitoring of the pharmaceutical supply chain, particularly scheduled drugs,” the official noted.

He added that the primary objective of the squads is to conduct routine and surprise inspections, focusing on illegal drug supplies via courier and online platforms.

However, sources within the department revealed that manpower shortages remain a significant challenge. Even the pilot squads in Chennai and Madurai are reportedly operating with limited staff. One official pointed out that the department is already overburdened, and this new initiative could stretch resources further.

“We have submitted reports detailing manpower availability and shortages to the headquarters during the preliminary planning phase. We hope the department will recruit additional personnel to support the flying squads effectively,” the official said.

It is worth mentioning that the Tamil Nadu Health Department’s flagship programme, 'Health at Your Doorstep', which provides periodic health check-ups for people below the poverty line, has been widely praised. If the new initiative is backed by adequate manpower, it is expected to receive strong public support, as it aims to clamp down on the illegal sale of sedative drugs and safeguard public health.

