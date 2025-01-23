TN: Accused surrenders in anti-mining activist's murder case

Chennai, Jan 23 (IANS) Ramaiah, one of the key accused in the murder of anti-mining activist K. Jagbar Ali, surrendered at the Namanasamudram police station in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district on Thursday.

The case has drawn widespread attention for highlighting the dangers faced by whistleblowers opposing illegal mining operations. Jabbar Ali, a resident of Vengalur in Thirumayam taluk, was known for his outspoken opposition to unlawful quarrying activities in the region.

On January 17, Ali was fatally struck by a lorry while returning home on his motorcycle after prayers at a local mosque. The collision, initially suspected to be an accident, has since been linked to a premeditated conspiracy.

The investigation, now transferred to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID), has already led to the arrest of four suspects, Rasu, a quarry owner in Thulaiyanur, his son Dinesh, lorry owner Muruganandam, and driver Kasinathan.

Ramaiah, a co-owner of the quarry, had been absconding since the incident, but his surrender marks a significant development in the case.

Reacting to the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai called the murder a grim reminder of the increasing threats faced by whistleblowers in the state.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Annamalai demanded a thorough investigation into what he described as a “deeply rooted conspiracy” behind Ali’s killing.

“This is not just a road accident. It is a pre-planned conspiracy to silence a social activist. The state government must ensure that the real masterminds are identified and brought to justice. Only then will such incidents stop, and whistleblowers will feel safe to raise their voices,” Annamalai said.

The BJP leader also referred to a similar case in Tamil Nadu’s Karur district, where another whistleblower opposing illegal mining was reportedly murdered.

Annamalai reiterated that the BJP was instrumental in bringing attention to Ali’s case and insisted on the need for accountability at every level.

As the CB-CID takes over the probe, the murder of K. Jagbar Ali continues to spark outrage and demands for greater protection for activists exposing illegal practices.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.