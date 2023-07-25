Three tiger cubs born in Ranthambore, CM Gehlot congratulates Forest Dept

Jaipur, July 25 (IANS) The famous tigress T-84 has given birth to three cubs at the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve.

A video of the cubs and the tigress has also been shared by the Rajasthan Forest Department.

Mohit Gupta, DFO of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve said that the tigress has been captured in the photo trap camera of the Forest Department along with three cubs in Nalghati forest area of ​​Ranthambore.

The age of the cubs is around two and a half months.

Sharing the video, the Forest Department wrote on Twitter: “Meet the new members of Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. Female tigress T-84 roaming in the forest area of ​​Range Sawai Madhopur was seen by the field staff on 25.07.23 with 3 cubs. The age of the tigress is about 9 years and it is currently looking healthy.”

CM Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter and said, “Rajasthan welcomes new guests of the forest. The good news of the birth of 3 new tiger cubs was received from the forest of Ranthambore.

“This beautiful video of the jungle is reaffirming our commitment to tiger and wildlife conservation.

“Hearty congratulations and congratulations to the Rajasthan Tiger Reserve team, he said while sharing the video of cubs.”

