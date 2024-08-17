Three terrorists killed in clash with security forces in Pakistan

Islamabad, Aug 17 (IANS) Three terrorists were killed and one was injured in a clash with security forces in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the country's military said in a statement.

The incident occurred in the North Waziristan district on Friday when the security forces launched an operation after receiving a tip-off regarding the presence of the militants in the area, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, Xinhua news agency reported.

The operation led to an intense exchange of fire, resulting in casualties of the terrorists, the statement added.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed militants, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians, the ISPR said.

A clearance operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement read.

