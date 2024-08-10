Three of a family murdered in Bihar’s Begusarai

Patna, Aug 10 (IANS) Three persons of a family were brutally killed in Bihar’s Begusarai district, a police official said.

The incident occurred at Chiranjivipur village, under the jurisdiction of Bachwara police station, Begusarai district.

Attackers entered the home while family members were asleep and committed the crime, leaving three members of the family dead.

Confirming the incident, Begusarai SP Manish stated that the investigation is going on.

“We learned about the incident on Saturday morning, and a police team was dispatched to the village for investigation,” Manish said.

He added that the exact reason for the incident has yet to be ascertained.

“The victims sustained head injuries, and the post-mortem report is awaited to clarify the exact cause of their deaths,” Manish said.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjivan Mahto (40), his wife Sanjeeta Devi (36), and their daughter Sapna Kumari (10).

Their six-year-old son Ankush Kumar survived the attack despite suffering grievous injuries. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The deceased Sanjivan Mahto had two marriages and was living with his second wife. Sources said that he was not giving expenses to his first wife. This could be the reason for the triple murder.

The district police are investigating from all angles to find some clues. They have asked Sanjivan’s first wife to join the probe. Sanjivan’s son is the only eyewitness of this brutal murder and his statement is crucial in this case to find the identity of the culprits.

Meanwhile, Begusarai Police registered an FIR under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Bachwara police station.

Dog squad and forensic experts have been called to gather detailed evidence at the crime scene. They have reportedly found some clues that may help in solving the case.

The bodies of the victims were recovered and have been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Sources have said that the attackers reportedly sprinkled acids on their bodies. However, the district police have not confirmed it yet.

