Three children among 7 killed in fire tragedy in France

Paris, July 18 (IANS) Three children were among the seven people killed in a fire tragedy in Nice, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a post on X.

"Last night in Nice a fire killed seven people, including three children. The rapid action of the firefighters made it possible to avoid many additional victims. The police will shed light on the circumstances of this terrible tragedy," the minister said.

"The rapid action of the fire department prevented many more casualties," he said, adding that an investigation is underway to find out the circumstances that led to the fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media, the building that caught fire is located in Moulins district of Nice.

A total of 25 fire engines and 72 firefighters were pressed into service to douse the fire.

