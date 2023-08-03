'Think of Delhi rather than alliances': Amit Shah's jibe at Opposition

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday criticised the Opposition in Parliament, asking it to think of Delhi rather than making opportunistic political alliances to hide its corrupt practices, while initiating the discussion on the controversial Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha.

Shah said that the bill has been brought in Parliament as it has the competency to frame laws for Delhi.

He defended the Central government's move to bring the bill over-riding the Supreme Court's order, which empowers the Lt. Governor to decide on the transfers and postings of bureaucrats.

"This ordinance refers to the order of the Supreme Court which says that the parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi. There are provisions in the constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi," Shah said.

He taunted the Opposition parties, saying they should not support corrupt practices taking place in Delhi in the garb of alliances (referring to INDIA alliance), as even after forming alliances, prime minister Narendra Modi will come back with full majority.

AAP is part of the INDIA alliance.

The Home Minister said that for several years -- both the BJP and the Congress ruled in Delhi simultaneously without any problem under the same sovereign arrangement.

However, in 2015, a party (referring to AAP) came to power whose sole intention was to disrupt and fight, not serve people, Shah said.

"The problem is not getting the right to decide on transfers and postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows," Shah said.

He further claimed that India's founding fathers like Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, C. Rajagopalachari, Rajendra Prasad and B.R. Ambedkar were against the idea of Delhi getting the status of a full state.

Interestingly, Speaker Om Birla, who had been absent from the House's proceedings since Wednesday, apparently unhappy over the Opposition's conduct, returned to preside over the proceedings as soon as Shah began speaking on the bill.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.