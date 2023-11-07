Thiem, Wawrinka cruise through Metz openers

Metz (France), Nov 7 (IANS) Former finalist Dominic Thiem made a winning start at the Moselle Open on Monday when he brushed past French lucky loser Matteo Martineau 6-4, 6-2 to reach the second round.

The former World No. 3, who advanced to the title match on debut in Metz in 2016, saved the one break point he faced and won 80 per cent (28/35) of his first-serve points to advance after 84 minutes.

Thiem has now won eight of his past nine tour-level first-round matches, with his best result a final run in Kitzbühel in August. Chasing his first title since his US Open 2020 triumph, the Austrian will next play Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Another former World No. 3, Stan Wawrinka, also enjoyed a comfortable opening win in Metz. The eighth-seeded Swiss raced past Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-0, 6-2 in just 52 minutes to book a second-round clash with #NextGenATP home favourite Luca Van Assche, who edged Botic van de Zandschulp 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(5).

Wawrinka converted five of 10 break points he earned in a win that he will hope can be the catalyst for a strong final week of his 2023 season. The 38-year-old is 27-22 overall this year but had won just two of his previous eight matches prior to Metz. He now holds a 5-2 record at the French ATP 250, where he reached the semi-finals a year ago.

In other action, defending champion Lorenzo Sonego made a winning start to his title defence, clawing past American Marcos Giron 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(3).

The Italian, who holds an 8-2 record at the ATP 250 hard-court event, hung tough in a two-hour, 17-minute battle. The sixth seed won 80 per cent (39/49) of his first-serve points and raced away from 3/2 in the third-set tie-break to reach the second round. Sonego will next face Jordan qualifier Abdullah Shelbayh or Frenchman Hugo Gaston.

Constant Lestienne defeated Calvin Hemery 6-3, 6-2, while Alexander Shevchenko beat Mathias Bourgue 6-4, 7-5.

