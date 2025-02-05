T'gana CM Revanth Reddy condoles death of Aga Khan

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday condoled the death of prominent spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims and Padma Vibhushan awardee Aga Khan.

The Chief Minister said that the demise of Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV is an irreparable loss for humanity.

Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, the 49th successor of Ismaili Muslims, passed away in Lisbon, Portugal on February 4.

Aga Khan received special recognition worldwide as a famous social worker and humanitarian, the Chief Minister said in his condolence message.

He recalled yeoman services rendered by Aga Khan to the society by establishing hospitals, and educational and cultural institutions in various countries through the Aga Khan Foundation.

The Chief Minister said Aga Khan's services in the fields of poverty alleviation, conservation of heritage, medical services and education will be remembered forever.

The institutions run by the Aga Khan Foundation in Hyderabad are commendable, the Chief Minister said.

He praised Aga Khan for practicing high values which enhances the dignity of humanity throughout his life. The Chief Minister conveyed his deepest condolences to his descendants, family members, and followers.

Aga Khan Academy in Hyderabad was established in 2011. It's an International Baccalaureate (IB) World School and the second in the network of Aga Khan Academies.

The Aga Khan Academies are a programme of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

The AKDN is a group of development organisations with mandates that include the environment, health, education, architecture, culture, microfinance, rural development, disaster reduction, the promotion of private-sector enterprise and the revitalisation of historic cities.

Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC) also undertook restoration of historic Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad jointly with Telangana Government and with the support of the U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP).

The conservation of more than 100 monuments in 106 acres was one of the largest conservation programmes. It was launched in 2013 and completed in 2024.

Qutb Shahi Tombs is the world's largest royal necropolis and a major tourist attraction in this historic city.

With over 100 monuments including mausoleums of rulers of the Qutub Shahi dynasty (1518-1687), the sprawling complex at the foot of the majestic Golconda Fort has got a new lease of life.

