Tens of thousands demonstrate in Israel for release of hostages

Tel Aviv, June 9 (IANS/DPA) Following the release of four hostages from the Gaza Strip, tens of thousands of people once again protested in Israel in favour of an agreement with Hamas for the release of the 120 remaining abductees.

Tens of thousands gathered at the main rally in the coastal city of Tel Aviv on Saturday, Israeli media reported.

Thousands of anti-government protesters also gathered in Haifa and Jerusalem to demand a hostage deal and new elections.

Protests also took place in Caesarea, Beersheba and many other places in the country.

For months, there have been repeated mass protests in Israel against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and in favour of the release of the hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip.

In a speech, the son of a man killed in captivity asked his father for forgiveness for the failure of the country and of Netanyahu to free him and the other hostages from captivity.

The army had recently announced his death and that of three other hostages.

There were clashes with police in Tel Aviv when protesters attempted to block a motorway, according to reports.

The police also used water cannon on the protesters.

According to the military, there are still 120 Israeli hostages in the Gaza Strip. However, it is feared that the majority of them are no longer alive.

The US, Qatar and Egypt have been indirectly mediating between Israel and Hamas for some time to achieve a ceasefire and an exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.

Last week, US President Joe Biden unexpectedly presented details of a draft agreement to end the war in three phases.

