Telugu Titans aim for glory in PKL 12

Visakhapatnam, Aug 25 (IANS) Telugu Titans are gearing up for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with renewed ambition and a well-balanced squad under the guidance of head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda. After narrowly missing the playoffs in Season 11, finishing seventh with 66 points from 22 matches, the Hyderabad-based franchise is determined to turn its fortunes around.

Adding to the excitement, PKL Season 12 kicks off in Vizag, the Titans’ second home, where they enjoy the backing of some of the most passionate and vocal fans in the league. The home advantage could provide a crucial early momentum boost as they look to start strong and lay down a marker.

The Titans’ management demonstrated strategic consistency by retaining the core squad and making wise investments during the PKL Season 12 Player Auction, spending Rs 4.531 crore to bring in fresh talent. Their decisions reflect a clear intent to challenge for their maiden PKL title in the upcoming campaign.

The Titans’ primary strength lies in the depth and versatility of their squad. With a mix of experienced stars and promising youngsters, Telugu Titans boast formidable options in both raiding and defensive departments.

One of the smartest moves was using the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to retain Vijay Malik for Rs 51.50 lakh. The dynamic all-rounder was exceptional last season, racking up 172 raid points and 11 tackle points, often leading the charge in crunch moments.

The acquisition of Bharat Hooda for Rs 81 lakh brings a proven raiding pedigree to the squad. While his recent form has dipped, Bharat still remains a vital component with 599 career raid points. Alongside Bharat and Vijay, Jai Bhagwan - a highly-rated young raider - adds flair and unpredictability.

Retained stars Ashish Narwal and Manjeet, both retained via FBM at Rs 15.17 lakh and Rs 13 lakh respectively, provide bench strength and raiding options off the bench. This allows the Titans to rotate their raiders tactically based on match situations.

The Titans also made key additions to the defence. The signing of Shubham Shinde, one of the top right corners in the league, for Rs 80 lakh is a massive boost. With 207 tackle points in 106 games, Shinde brings aggression, experience, and leadership at the back.

To support him, Telugu Titans have brought in defenders like Aman Antil and Rahul Dagar, alongside a promising group that includes AmirHossein Ejlali, Shankar Gadai, Ankit, Sagar Rawal, Ajit Pawar, Avi Duhan, and Bantu Malik. This mix of youthful energy and seasoned professionals ensures the Titans have multiple defensive combinations at their disposal.

Despite the squad's balance, certain voids remain unaddressed. The most glaring weakness is the departure of former captain Pawan Kumar Sehrawat. A marquee player and the Titans’ top raider in Seasons 10 and 11, Pawan notched 202 and 129 raid points respectively, before injury curtailed his last campaign.

Pawan’s leadership and ability to change games single-handedly made him a vital cog in the Titans’ engine. His exit leaves a leadership void, especially in high-pressure scenarios.

Another area of concern is the inexperience in the cover positions. On the right cover, Sagar Rawal is still finding his feet after debuting last season, while Avi Duhan is yet to feature in a single PKL match.

On the left cover, Ajit Pawar (42 matches) is the only experienced name. Bantu Malik, though promising, is yet to debut in the league. These gaps could be exploited by stronger raiding units, particularly if injuries strike during the season.

With seasoned campaigners forming the core, PKL Season 12 is a golden opportunity for the Titans to go all the way.

Retaining Krishan Kumar Hooda as head coach adds immense value. A Dronacharya Awardee, Hooda led Dabang Delhi K.C. to their first-ever PKL title in Season 8 and has multiple national accolades under his belt. His tactical acumen and motivational leadership have already begun shaping this team’s identity.

His familiarity with nurturing young talent could prove pivotal in unlocking the potential of Telugu Titans’ NYP (New Young Player) recruits.

Youngsters like Chetan Sahu, Rohit Rathee, Nitin, and Sagar Rawal, all retained under the Existing NYP Category, will be eager to prove themselves. Their integration could add unexpected X-factors to the Titans' gameplay, particularly in matches where depth and energy are needed.

If utilised strategically, these youngsters could not only impress fans but also ease pressure off the senior players.

Several external and internal threats could derail the Titans’ title hopes. Much will depend on the performance of Bharat Hooda, who, despite a decent career tally, hasn’t been consistent in recent seasons. His 205 raid points across two seasons aren’t reflective of the investment made. If Bharat fails to deliver early, it could dent morale and put additional pressure on Vijay Malik to carry the raiding load.

In Pawan Sehrawat’s absence, the Titans lack a true match-winner in attack. While Vijay and Bharat are capable, they aren’t in the league of Pawan Sehrawat, Arjun Deshwal, or Naveen Kumar in terms of sheer dominance and unpredictability.

This void might affect the team’s ability to turn matches around from losing positions, especially against top-tier defences.

As highlighted earlier, the lack of experience in cover positions may expose Telugu Titans in tight matches. Elite raiders will likely target these gaps. Unless the likes of Sagar, Ajit, and Avi step up quickly, this could be a persistent Achilles’ heel.

Telugu Titans enter PKL Season 12 with renewed belief, smart acquisitions, and a cohesive core. With a good balance of youth and experience, and a seasoned coach at the helm, the Titans have a genuine shot at the elusive PKL title.

However, the team’s success will hinge on a few critical factors - the form of Bharat Hooda, the leadership void left by Pawan, and how well the young defenders handle pressure. If these challenges are overcome, Telugu Titans might well become the dark horses of PKL Season 12.

