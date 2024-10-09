Telangana's Judicial commission on SC sub-categorisation to submit report in 60 days

Hyderabad, Oct 9 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed that the one-man judicial commission on Scheduled Caste (SC) sub-categorisation should submit its report within 60 days.

The government also decided that new job notifications should be issued after receipt of the judicial commission's report.

The Chief Minister asked officials to take steps to implement the Supreme Court order on SC sub-categorisation and suggested the use of the 2011 Census data as a basis for the measure. He wanted officials to make arrangements within 24 hours to constitute a judicial commission.

At a meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee on SC sub-categorisation, the Chief Minister asked officials to take action as per the decisions taken by the sub-committee.

The sub-committee on Tuesday decided to recommend the appointment of a one-man judicial commission to study sub-classification within the SC reserved categories.

Sub-committee Chairman and Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, sub-committee members Damodar Rajanarasimha, D. Seethakka, D. Sridhar Babu, government advisors K. Kesava Rao and Vem Narender, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The sub-committee earlier decided to recommend the constitution of a one-man judicial commission, led by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or High Court, to assess intra-backwardness among different castes within the SCs.

Uttam Kumar Reddy highlighted that this process must be legally sound and withstand judicial scrutiny. During the meeting, the officials informed that the Advocate General had already given the draft terms of reference for appointing the judicial commission. It was also reported that various recruitment boards in the state, including the TSPSC, the TGLPRB, the SCCL, the MHSRB, and the Transmission Corporation, have been directed to submit data on the sub-caste-wise employment of SCs. About 30 per cent of the required data from the Finance Department has already been gathered.

