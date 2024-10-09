Admin imposes ban on sale & burning of firecrackers in Gurugram

Gurugram, Oct 9 (IANS) Gurugram District Magistrate has banned the sale and use of firecrackers in the district. However, the order will not be applicable to the eco-friendly crackers.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner said the orders would remain effective from October 22, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

He said there would be a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and use of all types of firecrackers except the green ones.

“The green firecrackers would be allowed to be burned during the prescribed time period on the occasion of Diwali, Christmas and New Year as per the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Supreme Court (SC),” reads the order.

It added that instructions have also been issued to E-commerce companies such as Flipkart, Amazon and other such platforms not to accept any online orders of firecrackers.

"The orders have been issued on the basis of Section 163 of the Indian Civil Defence Code, 2023, and under the provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, 1884, which prevents the storage and sale of firecrackers."

The order added that the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the rules has been given to the SDM, police station in-charges, Municipal Council officers, Block Development and Panchayat Officers and tehsildars in their respective areas and zones.

"They have been asked to submit compliance reports to the Deputy Commissioner's office on a daily basis," reads the order.

The order said that any violation would invite legal action under various sections of the Criminal Procedure Act and Explosive Substances Act, of 1884.

