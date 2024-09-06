World's Largest Cancer Awareness Run 2024 Launched: Over 1 Lakh Participants from 130 Countries Expected

September 6, Hyderabad: The medical community must dedicate time, talent, and resources to conduct deeper research to uncover the exact causes of cancer, urged Telangana State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka during the launch of the "Quambiant Global Grace Cancer Run-2024."

The Minister, along with film star and comedian Ali, inaugurated the official T-shirt and Finisher’s Medal for the World's Largest Cancer Awareness Run. This global event aims to raise awareness about cancer and promote early screening, particularly in remote areas.

Scheduled for October 6, 2024, the run will be held both physically and virtually across the globe, with over 1 lakh runners expected from 130 countries. The event's primary objective is to generate funds to provide free cancer screening for underserved communities in 10 countries, spanning four continents. Organizers aim to screen 1 lakh individuals, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

During the launch event in Hyderabad, Minister Seethakka highlighted the rising prevalence of cancer, noting that once a rare disease, it has now become widespread. "Awareness and screening are the only way forward," she emphasized, adding that these efforts must start in villages and remote areas where the causes of cancer remain unknown to many. The Minister called for a united effort to "declare war against cancer" and encouraged the medical fraternity to continue their research to better understand the disease.

Comedian Ali praised Dr. Chinnababu Sunkavalli, the Founder and President of Grace Cancer Foundation, for his dedication to cancer awareness and treatment. "Doctors are no less than gods," Ali remarked, sharing his admiration for Dr. Chinnababu’s service-oriented approach to healthcare.

Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, also addressed the gathering, urging the media to amplify the importance of early cancer screening. He stressed the need for regular physical activity and a balanced lifestyle to reduce the risk of cancer and other lifestyle diseases.

Dr. Chinnababu announced that the 7th edition of the run, themed "Run for Grace, Screen for Life," will feature three categories: 2K, 5K, and 10K. The physical event in Gachibowli is expected to attract over 20,000 participants. The run, organized by the GRACE Cancer Foundation, aims to alleviate the burden of cancer through education, early detection, treatment, and cutting-edge research.