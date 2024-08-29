Watch: KCR Hugs Kavitha at Erravelli Farm House, KCR Turns Emotional

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who walked out of Tihar jail after over five months, met her father Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday. Kavitha visited the farmhouse in Erravelli along with party members and followers. Upon seeing Kavitha, KCR was visibly moved with emotion.

During the visit, Kavitha announced that she would be taking a ten-day break at the farmhouse. She requested her supporters and party workers not to visit her during this period and to cooperate with her request. She assured them that she would be available to everyone after the ten days. Party sources indicated that, while resting, Kavitha might also engage in discussions about political matters.

As is well-known, Kavitha was recently released on bail on Tuesday evening after spending nearly five and a half months in jail in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. She arrived in Hyderabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and was warmly welcomed by BRS members on her return.