Tragedy in Shamshabad Airport: 2 Passengers Dead

Shamshabad Airport Hyderabad witnesses tragedy as two passengers die due to health complications. Nithisha, travelling from Goa, and Sakina from Jeddah, started vomiting suddenly at the airport. Airport security personnel quickly took them to the Apollo Hospital, which is located within the airport facility.

Unfortunately, both passengers were injured even though doctors treated them. This has some implications for the necessity of having medical facilities close to airport areas in case of emergencies. Law enforcement agencies are most likely to look into the details of the causalities. The nature of their illnesses has not been explained, and hence, we await more reports on the same.

Also read: Watch: Jani Master's Wife's First Reaction: Fires on Media