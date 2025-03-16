Telangana Weather: 8 Districts to Hit 44°C, Orange Alert Issued

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has warned that summer temperatures in Telangana will rise sharply, with eight districts reaching highs of 44°C on Sunday and Monday. Other districts are expected to experience temperatures of up to 40°C over the next four days.

In Hyderabad, the temperature reached 39.6°C on Saturday, recorded at Asifnagar. Several areas in the city, including Golkonda, Musheerabad, Charminar, Bahadurpura, and others, reported temperatures above 39°C.

On Saturday, the highest temperature in Telangana was recorded at 42.4°C in Kumuram Bheem and Karimnagar.

Due to the expected rise in temperatures, IMD has issued an orange alert for districts like Adilabad, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Nirmal, Peddapalle, and Rajanna Sircilla. This means people in these areas should take extra precautions to stay safe in the heat.

For Hyderabad, the IMD has forecasted that the summer heat will intensify. A yellow alert has been issued for the city, with temperatures expected to reach 40°C in the coming days.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun as temperatures continue to climb.