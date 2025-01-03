Telangana Cabinet Expansion Set to Be Delayed Again

The long-awaited expansion of Telangana's cabinet, which has been speculated for months, is now expected to be delayed even further. Although there were expectations that the reshuffle might happen by the end of December, recent developments suggest otherwise.

The delay is mainly due to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's current overseas visit, and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s planned trip abroad in the third week of January. With the state budget session set for February, senior Congress leaders believe that the chances of a cabinet expansion in January are slim. As a result, the reshuffle might be pushed into later months of the year.