Telangana Budget session: Speaker adjourns House as Cong, BRS MLAs clash

On Day 2 of the Budget session, chaos erupted in the Telangana Legislative Assembly as leaders from the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS clashed during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s speech, prompting Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar to adjourn the House.

Government Whip Adi Srinivas introduced the motion, but tension escalated almost immediately when BRS MLA Jagadish Reddy criticized the Governor’s speech, calling it an “AI-generated script filled with lies.” He alleged that the Congress government had made Governor Jishnu Dev Varma utter 360 lies during his 36-minute speech.

At this point, Congress MLAs raised objections to Jagadish Reddy’s remarks. Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy lashed out at the BRS, questioning whether they had fulfilled all the promises made during their 10 years in power.

In response to the interruptions from the Congress MLAs, BRS MLA and former Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav intervened, urging the Speaker to allow the Opposition leaders to present their points. “How can the House function efficiently if ministers behave this way?” he asked.

When Speaker Prasad reminded Jagadish to stay on topic and remain calm, the BRS MLA questioned the impartiality of the Speaker and stressed that everyone had equal rights in the House.

In response, the Congress protested against Jagadish Reddy’s remarks, demanding that he apologize to the Speaker. They also called for his suspension for the remainder of the Budget session.

Ready to move no-confidence motion against Speaker: Harish Rao

BRS MLA and former Minister Harish Rao defended Jagadish Reddy, asserting that he had done nothing wrong. Speaking to the media, Rao stated, "Jagadish only pointed out that the House belongs to everyone. There is nothing wrong with what he said. It was in no way disrespectful to the Speaker."

Stressing that the BRS has immense respect for the Speaker, Rao added that if the Speaker does not act democratically, the party will consider moving a no-confidence motion.