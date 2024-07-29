Telangana: 16-Year-old Girl's Organs Save 10 Lives!

A 16-year-old girl proved again that one could save lives even after death. Deepika, a 16-year-old from Medchal, became unconscious because of fits on July 22. She was taken to a private hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors said her brain was dead.

Even with the tragic news, Srinivas and Sairtha, parents of the young girl, decided to donate the organs. Her organs were donated on July 25, which helped ten people. This incident once again proved that there is still humanity left in the society.

