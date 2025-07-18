Starbucks Opens Its First Experiential Store in South India, at Hyderabad’s Khajaguda

Tata Starbucks has officially launched its first experiential store in South India, located in Khajaguda, Hyderabad. After successful rollouts in Punjabi Bagh (Delhi) and Dhanraj Mahal (Mumbai), the Hyderabad store marks the brand’s third such concept in India and reflects its growing commitment to delivering immersive coffee experiences for Indian customers.

Designed as a celebration of coffee craftsmanship, local heritage, and global flavors, the new Khajaguda store invites coffee lovers to step into a journey that goes beyond the ordinary — from bean to cup.

A Coffee Experience Like No Other

The Khajaguda store is more than just a coffeehouse — it’s an interactive space where visitors can engage with Starbucks baristas, learn about brewing techniques, and explore the art and science behind every cup. The store features an Espresso Zone and Brew Bar, offering a closer look at the detailed process of coffee-making. As Hyderabad’s food and cultural scene continues to grow, this store adds another unique layer to the city’s evolving coffee culture.

Bringing Indian Flavours to Global Craft

One of the highlights of the new store is its India-inspired beverage menu, featuring local ingredients like jaggery, coconut, chilli, tamarind, and shikanji. These are used in signature handcrafted drinks such as: Cinnamon Jaggery Latte, Malabar Coconut Cream Latte, Cocoa Birds Eye Chilli Latte, Tamarind Red Peroo Shikanji Cold Brew. These innovative flavours aim to blend global coffee expertise with Indian taste traditions, creating drinks that are bold, rich, and uniquely local.

Curated Coffee Journeys from Around the World

At the heart of the store is the idea that every cup tells a story. Customers can explore a wide selection of coffees, including: Five exclusive espresso bean choices. Thirteen whole bean variants from top coffee-growing regions like India, Kenya, Sumatra, and Latin America

Featured global favorites include: Starbucks® Willow Blend, Starbucks® Single-Origin Zambia, Starbucks® Single-Origin Colombia, Pike Place® Roast, Starbucks® House Blend

The store also houses the Black Eagle – a premium manual espresso machine that allows baristas to fine-tune every step of the brewing process, delivering exceptional quality and personalization in every cup.

Speaking on the occasion, Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks, said: “The launch of our third experiential store in India is a testament to our commitment to redefining how Indians experience coffee. Hyderabad’s vibrant cultural and culinary evolution makes it an ideal destination for a concept that brings together global coffee craftsmanship and regional heritage. At Khajaguda, we’re creating immersive, memorable moments for our customers — one cup, one connection at a time.”

Store Details

The Khajaguda experiential store is now open daily from 8 AM to 11 PM, inviting customers to explore coffee like never before — in a beautifully designed space that blends modern storytelling with authentic flavors and warm hospitality.