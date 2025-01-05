South Central Railway Adds 52 Special Trains for Sankranti Rush

South Central Railway has announced the operation of 52 additional trains to manage the Sankranti rush. These special trains will run from Secunderabad, Kacheguda, and Cherlapalli railway stations to key destinations like Kakinada, Narsapur, Tirupati, and Srikakulam. The trains will operate from January 6 to 18, offering passengers more travel options during the festive period. The railway department has issued an official statement with details regarding the train schedules. This move aims to accommodate the increased demand for travel during Sankranti and ensure a smoother journey for passengers.