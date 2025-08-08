Software Engineer Siddhartha Loses Life in Tragic Road Accident at Aziz Nagar Mrugavani Park

Hyderabad witnessed a fatal road accident on Tuesday evening when a 27-year-old software engineer lost his life in a multi-vehicle collision near Mrugavani National Deer Park, close to Aziz Nagar.

The victim, identified as Siddhartha, a resident of Narsingi in Gandipet, was on his way to Moinabad to play cricket when tragedy struck. According to police, a speeding car driven recklessly rammed into Siddhartha’s vehicle from behind. The impact hurled his car over the road divider and directly into the path of an oncoming truck headed towards the Outer Ring Road.

The collision was so severe that Siddhartha’s car was mangled beyond recognition, killing him instantly. The crash also caused heavy traffic congestion along the busy Hyderabad-Bijapur National Highway.

Eyewitnesses quickly alerted Narsingi police, who, along with rescue teams, rushed to the scene. “We had to exert considerable effort to extricate the body from the wreckage,” a police official said.

Authorities used a crane to remove the truck from the road, and the victim’s body was later shifted to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.