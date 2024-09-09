September 9: Good News for Gold Buyers; Best Time to Buy Gold, Silver?

September has been a good month for gold buyers. The price has increased only once in this month with no change in another times. Gold rates have been stable since yesterday and let us check the prices of gold and silver today, September 9.

The price of gold has not changed today in Hyderabad or Vijayawada. 10 grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 66,800, whereas ten grams of 24-carat gold cost Rs 72,870. The costs in Bangalore, Mumbai, Guntur, Proddatur, and Visakhapatnam are the same.

Additionally, gold prices have not changed in the nation's capital. Ten grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 66,950 in Delhi, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 73,020. Delhi has slightly higher gold prices than other major cities.

The price of gold is also stable in Chennai. Ten grams of 22-carat gold cost Rs 66,800, while twenty-four-carat gold costs Rs 72,870.

Silver prices have somewhat increased, but gold prices have stayed steady. 1 kg of silver now costs Rs 90,000, Rs 500 higher than it did the day before. These rates are the same in all of the nation's cities.