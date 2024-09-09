Rahul Gandhi criticises India, praises China on foreign visits: BJP's Nalin Kohli

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) BJP National Spokesperson, Nalin Kohli criticised Rahul Gandhi on Monday, accusing the Leader of Opposition (LoP) of failing to address serious national issues while abroad and instead "criticising Indian democracy and praising China" on the international stage.

"Rahul Gandhi, as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the world’s largest democracy, is expected to speak comprehensively on important matters when he travels abroad," said Nalin Kohli.

"Yet, he often praises China without addressing the ongoing issues between India and China. He criticises Indian democracy on the international stage, even asking why Europe and America are not intervening. These are serious matters," he added.

Responding to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's assertions that Parliament is dysfunctional due to a "war-like" atmosphere, the BJP leader pointed out that the LoP himself plays a role in creating such disruptions.

"When Opposition leaders attend Parliament, they do so with purpose. If sessions are disrupted, his actions contribute to the chaos," alleged the BJP spokesperson.

Nalin Kohli further slammed former Congress President Rahul Gandhi for targeting the RSS over historical narratives, yet failing to address why the rich history of India has not been fully covered in textbooks.

"Since 1947, during the tenures of prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, our history books have focussed on invaders like Qutb-ud-Din, Razia Sultan, Babur and Aurangzeb, but have neglected to focus on golden dynasties such as the Vijayanagar and Chola dynasties and Ajanta, Ellora, or Kailash. Why haven’t these aspects of our glorious past been extensively taught?" the BJP leader professed.

He added, "What harm is there in educating children about India’s rich history? Rahul Gandhi must answer whether he wants to deny future generations access to this knowledge while tarnishing the country's image for political gain."

On the issue of the RG Kar Hospital rape and murder case in Kolkata, Nalin Kohli said the incident was deeply concerning.

"The rape and murder of a woman, alongside reports of corruption, are alarming. The resignation of Jawhar Sircar shows that even within the Trinamool Congress, there is great concern," he stated.

He urged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to own up to her government's lapses and also take decisive action to ensure justice for the victim.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.