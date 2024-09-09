Surbhi Chandna recalls her 'secret roka' night on husband Karan Sharma's birthday

Mumbai, Sep 9 (IANS) The 'Naagin 5' actress Surbhi Chandna on Monday penned a heartfelt birthday note for her husband and 'best boyfriend' Karan Sharma, sharing a sweet anecdote about her Roka night.

Surbhi, who has 6.1 million followers on Instagram, shared an unseen picture with Karan, from one of her girls night outings.

The photo shows Surbhi wearing a silver dress and is cutely hugging Karan. The latter is wearing a blue shirt.

The birthday post read as: "14 Years Back I Met You Today Safest In Your Arms Ever Since Best Boyfriend to Now Husband... Secretly RoKaFied around the time this picture was taken remember this night vividly i was happy high & the protective side in you Kicked in & you dropped by to surprise me on a Girls Night Outing since Surprises are your Forte and you definitely have mastered that art and it still gives me shivers out of excitement and you overwhelm me each time Kaise Kar Leta Hai Tu Yaar Chal Aaj Tujhe Special Feel Karate hai #birthdayboy".

Karan commented on the picture and said: "Thank you so much baby... I feel special just by that one word...Husband... Nothing else matters but the faith you have always had in me".

A fan wrote in the comment section: "Awww!! such a sweet caption... you both are absolute cuties".

Surbhi had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have been together for over 13 years.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the series is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

