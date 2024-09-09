Pawan Khera backs LoP Rahul Gandhi's criticism of RSS’ ideology

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday rallied behind Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s statement regarding the RSS, during his visit to the US.

During his speech at the University of Texas, LoP Rahul Gandhi stated, "The RSS believes that India is just an idea. We believe that India is made up of many ideas. We believe that everyone should have the freedom to dream, regardless of their religion or colour."

Agreeing with MP Rahul Gandhi's remarks, the senior Congress leader said, "We understand our country, but we do not understand the RSS, nor do we want to understand it."

"What is there to understand about an organisation that doesn’t dare to register itself, that doesn’t dare to make its membership public, that doesn’t dare to make its accounts public? And yet, they will teach us what the country is, what the country's culture is. If there is any threat to this country's culture, it is from the RSS," he said.

LoP Rahul Gandhi also said that there is a strong ideological difference between the BJP and the Congress.

"The BJP and the RSS believe that women should be confined to traditional roles, stay at home, cook, and speak less. We believe that women should have the freedom to do whatever they want," former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said.

Agreeing with the LoP’s view, Pawan Khera remarked, "The RSS chief says that the place of women is in the kitchen. In that case, women reporters who are out there should stay at home and not work, not have jobs. If the RSS had its way, no woman would be allowed to work. How many women are there in your own organisation (RSS), Remove them all."

LoP Rahul Gandhi is currently on a three-day visit to the US.

On Monday, he interacted with students at the University of Texas in Dallas. During this interaction, he spoke openly on various issues such as Indian politics, the economy, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, unemployment in India, and caste-based census.

