Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Korea hold Pakistan to 2-2 draw

Moqi (China), Sep 9 (IANS) It was edge-of-the-seat action here at the Moqi Hockey Training Base in Hulunbuir, China with Korea and Pakistan going neck-to-neck in a thrilling encounter on Day Two of the Asian Champions Trophy on Monday. As many as three goals were scored, only seconds apart, in the 60th minute of the match as Korea successfully handed Pakistan a disappointing 2-2 draw.

A brilliant late charge by Hannan Shahid, who scored back-to-back goals in the 60th minute, to equalise and give Pakistan a 2-1 lead was squandered with poor defence, allowing Korea to pump a field goal only seconds before for the final hooter.

Goals were scored by Jiwang Hyun (16') and Sunghyun Kim (60') for Korea.

The opening quarter saw a flurry of chances being created by Pakistan. Young striker Hannan Shahid and Ahmad Ajaz, who completed his 100th international match today, were the cynosure of Pakistani attack with as many as seven circle entries created in the opening minutes of the game. They were quick with their passes, and effective in making space but were fairly off target with shots on goal.

With just five seconds left for the first quarter to end, Hannan made a skillful circle penetration and took a fine shot on goal, raising the hope of Pakistani supporters in the stadium, only to be blocked away by Korean goalie Jaehan Kim.

While Pakistan dominated with the ball possession in the first quarter, Korea played an improvised second quarter with better ball possession. Though they made fewer circle penetrations compared to their opponents, they were successful in setting up a fine goal in the 16th minute through Jiwang Hyun. He was well-assisted by Hyeseung Lee who picked up a good aerial ball to make a clever pass to Jiwang in front of the goalpost.

The 1-0 lead by Korea put Pakistan on backfoot as their quest for an elusive goal continued.

Pakistan's frustration carried into the third quarter with their forwards creating umpteen chances but none making its way to the goal. They even won two PCs in this quarter, but were unable to successfully convert. The Korean defence, on the other hand, was compact and ensured man-to-man defence was accurate.

The final quarter remained tense for Pakistan, they had created over 23 circle entries but had not managed a goal. As many as five circle penetrations in the final quarter went in vain with no goal coming their way. They had one potential shot on goal but was blocked away. Even though they appealed for a body-obstruction while taking the shot in the 55th minute, the appeal for penalty stroke was turned down by on-field umpires.

Just as Pakistani fans were losing hope, Hannan struck two incredible goals in the 60th minute to equalise 1-1 and take 2-1 lead in a span of a few seconds. But a green card to Sufyan Khan in the 60th minute squandered this lead, enabling Korea's Sunghyun Kim to strike a sitter with just four-seconds for the final hooter.

Hero of the Match, Hannan Shahid of Pakistan said, "We are glad we could earn one point from this effort and not lose three points instead. It was disappointing to not end up on the winning side. We made a sloppy start and made too many forced errors, getting too many cards in the start of the match which cost us. We will introspect on this and comeback stronger for our next game against Japan."

