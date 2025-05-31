Rajiv Yuva Vikasam First Phase Begins June 2, One Lakh Beneficiaries

The Telangana Government’s flagship employment scheme, Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, is now entering its implementation phase. Aimed at promoting self-employment among unemployed youth, the scheme will officially begin on June 2, marking Telangana State Formation Day.

In the first phase, one lakh eligible youth will receive financial support of up to ₹50,000, or for units valued below ₹1 lakh, with fund distribution taking place from June 2 to June 9 across the state.

Following this, training programs will be conducted from June 10 to June 15 to help beneficiaries understand how to run and manage their units. The business units will be formally launched from June 16.

The Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme was launched by the Telangana Congress government on March 15, 2025, with a total budget allocation of ₹6,000 crore. Since its launch, the scheme has received a massive response, with over 16.23 lakh applications submitted online between March 15 and April 4.

The scheme is open to unemployed youth aged 18 to 35 years from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. It provides financial assistance ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹4 lakh, enabling young people to set up small businesses and achieve economic independence.

Youth belonging to SC, ST, BC, and minority communities will receive this financial assistance under the scheme.

After the first round of fund distribution, the government plans to release funds for units worth ₹1–2 lakh and ₹2–4 lakh in upcoming phases. These will support beneficiaries who require larger investments for their business ventures.