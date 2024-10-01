No to DJ, Crackers in Religious Event, Processions in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad City Commissioner, CV Anand, has issued an order prohibiting the use of DJs and firecrackers in the city, effective from today, October 1, 2024. The decision was made to curb noise pollution, as explained by the Commissioner.

Speaking on Tuesday, CV Anand mentioned that after receiving complaints through Dial 100, discussions were held with representatives of political parties and religious leaders in the city. Following these discussions, a ban has been imposed on DJs and firecrackers in Hyderabad. The ban will be enforced from today, particularly during religious rallies where DJs will not be permitted. However, microphones and sound systems will be allowed with limitations, and police clearance is mandatory for using sound systems. Specific decibel levels have been set for four zones in the city.

In residential areas, sound systems must not exceed 55 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night. Firecrackers are completely banned in religious rallies, and restrictions on high-volume equipment like DJs and sound mixers will remain. The prohibition will be in place from 10 PM to 6 AM, and in permitted areas, only low-volume sound systems will be allowed. There are also restrictions within 100 meters of hospitals, schools, colleges, and court premises.

Violations of the regulations will result in a five-year jail sentence along with a fine of one lakh rupees, warned Commissioner CV Anand. He also mentioned that repeated violations will incur a daily fine of ₹5,000. Under the BNS Act, offenders may face up to five years in prison along with additional fines.

