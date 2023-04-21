Hyderabad/Amaravati: Naina Jaiswal a Ph.D. scholar from the city has become the youngest person and also the first woman in India to be awarded a doctoral degree at the age of just 22 years.

Hailing from Narayanaguda in the city Naina Jaiswal received her doctorate from Adikavi Nannaya University, Rajamahendravaram in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Naina’s research topic was “A Study on Role of Micro-Finance in Women Empowerment” with reference to the Mehboobnagar district of Telangana. She started pursuing her Ph.D. at the age of 17.

Looking at Naina’s academic achievements- she completed her 10th grade at the age of eight years, intermediate at 10 years, graduation at the age of 13, and PG at the age of 17.

While she completed her BA in mass communication and journalism at St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad, she pursued her post-graduation in MA political science from Osmania University and has also the distinction of becoming the youngest postgraduate in Asia at the 15.

In addition to her Ph.D., Naina is also a law graduate which she studied along with her mother Bhagyalakshmi.

Apart from academics, Naina is a Table tennis champion at the national level and a South Asian champion who secured the 6th position at the ITTF World Hopes Team.

Naina is also an international motivational speaker and made the brand ambassador of the Andhra Pradesh police, and in 2019, she was appointed the official brand ambassador of India for World Peace Day Berlin in association with the United Nations.

She received the doctorate certificate from the Governor of Andhra Pradesh Justice S Abdul Nazeer at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Glad to receive doctorate certificate from the Hon’ble Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer Garu at Raj Bhavan, Vijaywada. It’s on the occasion of becoming the youngest and first girl ever in India to receive doctoral degree PhD at the age of 22 years. pic.twitter.com/vH1Py2WOFK — Dr. Naina Jaiswal (@iamnainajaiswal) April 20, 2023

Also Read:ICAI to introduce new curriculum for CA students