July 24, 25, 26: 3 Days School Holidays in Telangana due to Heavy Rains?

Telangana has been experiencing heavy rains for the past 3-4 days, leading to flooding in several areas. Students are facing difficulties due to the rain and floods, impacting their ability to attend school.

In Telangana, relentless rains have been causing widespread flooding. Every region is affected, with low-lying areas submerged, and water levels in reservoirs reaching their maximum capacity. Lakes and canals are overflowing, and several places have sustained damage.

The continuous rain in Hyderabad has resulted in flooding in several areas. There have been demands to close government and private educational institutions in the state. Vemula Ramakrishna, the state president of the Telangana BC Students' Association, has written a letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy requesting holidays for schools and colleges to ensure the safety of students.

He mentioned that many areas in Telangana are submerged, and rivers, lakes, streams, and drainage systems are overflowing, causing significant difficulties for students to commute to schools and colleges. To avoid any risk to students, many are demanding the government to declare holidays for two to three days. In Andhra Pradesh, collectors in several districts have already declared holidays for schools due to heavy rains.

Telangana Weather Report:

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in Telangana for the next three days, with chances of thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Citizens are advised to stay alert, especially with the possibility of lightning strikes in some areas. In Hyderabad, afternoon rains are expected, and residents are cautioned due to overflowing drainage systems. Avoiding unknown routes is recommended, especially with reported incidents of electric shocks in some areas. Precautionary measures need to be taken to avoid diseases like dengue, malayria and other seasoned diseases.

