Social decay, drug abuse are main US problems, says Mexican President

Mexico City, July 24 (IANS) Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the main problem facing the US is social decomposition, which has led to widespread drug abuse among its youth.

At his usual daily press conference on Tuesday, the Mexican President urged the US government to improve policies regarding the youth and address the causes that lead to drug addiction and the use of narcotics such as fentanyl.

The drug crisis in the US is linked to the "loss of values," Lopez Obrador told reporters at the National Palace in Mexico City, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I think they began to forget about that, and individualism, materialism and consumerism began to predominate, and that is part of the crisis," he said, adding it "is not an easy issue to resolve... they must address the causes".

Unlike the US, Mexico preserves many of its traditions and family values, which strengthen society, he said.

Lopez Obrador again called on the US government to stop blaming Mexican migrants for its drug problems and address the "vacuum" left by family disintegration.

