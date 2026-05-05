Hyderbad IPL Tickets Scam Busted: Rs 22000 VIP Tickets Diverted, 3 Arrested

In a brazen case of fraud during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, the Uppal Police Station in Hyderabad has busted a ticket black-marketing racket that relied on forged VIP credentials to siphon off high-value passes and sell them at steep premiums.

Racket Exposed During Match-Day Vigil

The scam came to light on May 3 at around 3 pm, when a police team led by Sub-Inspector A. Madhava Reddy was deployed on security duty at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. Acting on specific intelligence, officers moved swiftly to the stadium’s parking area, where they intercepted three individuals allegedly attempting to sell IPL tickets at inflated prices.

₹22,000 Complimentary Tickets Diverted

A search of the suspects led to the recovery of five complimentary IPL tickets, each valued at ₹22,000. These high-end passes—typically reserved for VIPs—were allegedly being resold to unsuspecting cricket fans at a premium.

Forgery at the Core of the Scam

Investigators revealed that the accused, in coordination with three associates based in Chennai, had orchestrated the scheme to make quick money. The group allegedly downloaded official letterheads of judges, ministers, and governors, forged signatures, and used these fabricated documents to procure complimentary tickets from cricket authorities.

Once obtained, the tickets were diverted into the black market, turning a privilege system into a profit-driven fraud network.

Arrests and Manhunt

The three arrested accused have been identified as:

Gattamaneni Ashok (25), a real estate agent

Kankanala Dinesh (25), a private employee

Singamaneni Venumadhav (26), a private employee

Police said three other suspects — Ashish, Senthil, and Tansil from Chennai —remain absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace and apprehend them.

Seizures and Legal Action

Authorities seized a Mahindra Thar (AP-40BB-6768), five IPL tickets, five mobile phones, and forged VIP letterheads used in the operation.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The arrested individuals were produced before a court on May 4, and further investigation is underway.

Public Advisory

Police have cautioned the public against purchasing tickets from unauthorised sellers, warning that such transactions not only risk financial loss but may also entangle buyers in legal complications.