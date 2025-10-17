Hyderabad Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms Across Telangana

With the Southwest monsoon withdrawing and the Northeast monsoon commencing in Southern India from October 16 (Thursday), scattered rains are expected in South Telangana districts, including Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, and Nalgonda.

However, weather experts said that the remaining districts, including Hyderabad, are likely to remain dry for the next three days. Rainfall is expected to pick up in South and East Telangana after October 21, influenced by a fresh easterly wave.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain and isolated thunderstorms across Telangana over the next seven days. Several districts, including Hyderabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, and Mahabubnagar, may witness short spells of rain with lightning and gusty winds.

According to the seven-day forecast issued by IMD Hyderabad at 8:30 pm on Thursday, thunderstorms with lightning and winds of 30–40 kmph are likely from October 17 to 21 in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadadri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Hyderabad.

From October 22–23, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at isolated places, though the intensity is likely to ease.

The IMD advised people to avoid sheltering under trees, stay away from weak walls, and move to safe areas during lightning. In Hyderabad, municipal and electricity departments have been asked to remain alert for localized waterlogging and possible traffic disruptions during peak hours.