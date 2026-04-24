Hyderabad Metro Services Increased Due to RTC Strike

In response to the increased commuter load caused by the ongoing RTC employees’ strike, metro authorities in Hyderabad have stepped up train services to ease travel for the public.

With fewer buses available across the city, a large number of passengers have shifted to the metro, leading to heavy rush during most hours of the day. To manage this surge, officials have revised train frequencies on key corridors.

On the busy Miyapur–LB Nagar route, metro trains usually operate at intervals of 3 minutes 40 seconds during peak hours and 4 minutes 50 seconds during non-peak hours. However, at present, services are being run at a uniform frequency of around 4 minutes 20 seconds throughout the day to maintain a steady flow of trains.

Similarly, on the Nagole–Raidurg corridor, where trains earlier arrived every 5 minutes 20 seconds, the interval has now been reduced significantly. Trains on this stretch are currently operating every 3 minutes and 40 seconds, ensuring quicker connectivity for commuters.

Authorities stated that these changes were implemented to reduce waiting time and prevent overcrowding at stations and inside trains. The move has brought some relief to daily passengers who are relying heavily on the metro network during the strike period.

In addition to increasing train frequency, officials are also exploring the option of extending metro services beyond the usual closing time of 11 pm. If approved, this step would benefit late-night commuters and further ease transportation challenges in the city.

The temporary adjustments are expected to continue as long as the RTC strike impacts public transport, with authorities closely monitoring passenger demand and making changes as needed.

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