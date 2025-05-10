Gold Rate Today May 10: Prices Rise After a Major Drop Yesterday

After a sharp ₹1,250 drop in gold rates yesterday, prices have slightly increased today across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Meanwhile, silver prices saw a minor decline.

Gold Prices (May 10, 2025)

Gold (per 10 grams):

24 Carat Gold: ₹98,680

22 Carat Gold: ₹90,450

Silver (per 1 kilogram):

Silver: ₹1,10,900

Gold prices have been rising due to several global and domestic factors. Key reasons include the ongoing India-Pakistan border tension, a rise in international gold rates, and the depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar. Additionally, there is strong local demand during the wedding and festive season, along with increased gold buying by central banks and growing inflation concerns.

However, prices can also dip on certain days due to market corrections. Common reasons for such drops include a stronger US Dollar, a decline in global gold prices, positive stock market performance, and lower local demand. Investors also tend to book profits when prices peak, which can lead to short-term dips.

With prices changing frequently, keeping track of the market is crucial. For the most reliable information, visit trusted jeweler outlets or consult official bullion rate websites.