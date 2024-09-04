September 4: Gold prices drop today, check the latest rates here!

The cost of Gold has stayed chiefly the same nationally during the last week, making it still affordable for purchasers. The price of Gold has dropped even today, September 4. Overall, the cost of Gold has decreased by about ₹500 per 10 grams during the previous week.

The price of 22-carat Gold metal per 10 grams in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which includes Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Vijayawada, decreased by ₹10 to ₹66,690. Similarly, 24-carat goldGoldpped in value by ₹10 to ₹72,760. Other cities such as Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, and so on also show this declining tendency.

Today, gold prices in Delhi declined slightly. The cost of ten grams of 22-carat Gold decreased by ₹10 to ₹66,840, and the cost of 24-carat Gold decreased by ₹10 to ₹72,910.