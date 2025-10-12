Fire Accident at Manikonda’s BRC Gated Apartment, Three Injured

A major fire accident was reported in Manikonda on Saturday after flames suddenly erupted in the electrical duct unit of the G Block of the BRC Apartments, Puppalaguda. The incident created panic among residents, who rushed downstairs to safety as thick smoke spread through the building.

Local residents immediately alerted the fire department and the police. Firefighters reached the spot swiftly and brought the situation under control with the help of four fire engines.

Electricity officials promptly cut off power supply to prevent further damage. However, as the electrical duct and wires were completely burnt, power supply to nearly 19 floors was disrupted.

In the chaos of trying to escape, three residents sustained serious injuries. They were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. Preliminary reports suggest an electrical short circuit could be the reason.