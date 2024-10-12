Dussehra 2024: Wishes and Whatsapp messages!

Vijayadashami, popularly known as Dussehra, is a significant Hindu festival that is mainly celebrated in India, celebrating the victory of good over evil. This year, Dussehra falls on October 12, 2024. The festival is a nine-day as part of Navaratri celebrations, which begin on October 3 and conclude on October 11.

Dussehra 2024 Date

Dussehra falls on October 12, 2024. The festival schedule is as follows: Navaratri begins on October 3, 2024

Navaratri concludes: October 11, 2024

Dussehra (Vijayadashami): October 12, 2024

Dussehra CelebrationsDussehra is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. On this day, people visit temples, offer prayers, and participate in cultural events. Processions, traditional dances, and music mark the festival. In some parts of the country, Ravana's effigies are burned, symbolizing the destruction of evil.

Dussehra 2024 wishes:

Celebrate the victory of good over evil. Happy Vijayadashami!

May this Dussehra bring you peace, prosperity, and happiness.

Wishing you a Navaratri full of joy, blessings, and divine grace.

On this auspicious day of Dussehra, may you conquer all your fears.

May Goddess Durga's blessings fill your life with success and happiness.

This Dussehra, let's burn all our sorrows and welcome new beginnings.

May the nine nights of Navaratri bring you divine energy and positivity.

Victory is yours! Wishing you a joyous and blessed Vijayadashami!

Let's celebrate the triumph of good over evil this Dussehra.

Navaratri, blessings to you and your family!

Happy Dussehra! May Lord Rama always guide you on your path to success.

On this Vijayadashami, let's embrace positivity and joy.

Wishing you a vibrant and colourful Navaratri filled with devotion.

Celebrate Dussehra with pleasure and let all your obstacles burn away.

May Maa Durga shower you with her blessings today and always.

Dussehra is a reminder that good always wins. Wishing you success!

Let's honour the divine feminine energy of this Navaratri!

Happy Vijayadashami! May your life be as bright as the festival lights.

Dussehra 2024 messages:

May truth be your guiding light and righteousness your path. Warm wishes on Dussehra!"

May Lord Rama's wisdom inspire you toward a life of peace and fulfilment. Happy Dussehra!"

"Dussehra reminds us that courage conquers even the greatest challenges. Wishing you strength and resilience!"

"May your troubles dissipate like Ravana's ashes, and joy multiply in your life. Happy Dussehra!"

"Celebrate life's triumphs today and always. Wishing you happiness and positivity this Dussehra!"

"May Ravana's effigy burn away your fears, struggles, and doubts. Embrace goodness and spread joy!"

"May victory be yours in all endeavours. Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami!"

"Let's conquer our inner demons, just as good triumphed over evil. Happy Vijayadashami!"

"May this Dussehra bring you closer to your goals and fill your heart with triumph."

Dussehra wishes to you and your family. May this festive season bring love, laughter, and prosperity!"

"May the spirit of Dussehra inspire you to overcome challenges and achieve success."

"Warm greetings on Dussehra! May your life be filled with happiness, harmony, and victory."

"On this auspicious day, may your heart be filled with courage, hope, and positivity."

"Dussehra greetings! May the triumph of good over evil guide you toward a brighter future."

