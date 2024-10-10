Delhi BJP chief accuses AAP of pushing city govt into financial crisis

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Delhi BJP President, Virendra Sachdeva, has strongly criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal's administration, accusing it of pushing Delhi into a financial crisis through ten years of economic mismanagement.

He pointed out that despite claims of surplus budgets, the city is now facing its first deficit budget for the fiscal year 2024-25.

Sachdeva highlighted that during the BJP-led government under Madan Lal Khurana in 1994-95, Delhi had its first surplus budget, a legacy that continued until 2022-23.

He claimed, "The result of Arvind Kejriwal's ten years of economic mismanagement is that due to the slippery economic condition in 2023-24, the budget of 2024-25 has now become the first deficit budget in the legislative history of Delhi. This is all because of AAP's corrupt practices."

According to the Delhi BJP chief, the government lacks the liquid funds necessary to complete budgeted plans, with a potential inability to pay salaries to employees by December 2024.

He added that while Delhi's revenue has been increasing year-on-year, the deficit is a result of the AAP government's failure to develop new economic resources while simultaneously launching numerous public welfare schemes.

Sachdeva argued that these schemes were introduced without adequate financial planning, which has exacerbated the city's fiscal woes.

"Despite the increasing revenue, the budget has gone into deficit due to schemes being introduced without timely revenue provisions. The government needs Rs 7,000 crore for power subsidies, the transport department, the irrigation department, hospitals under construction, metro projects, and court complexes, but there is not a penny left for these," he told IANS.

Sachdeva further accused the Delhi government of failing to meet its financial obligations in joint schemes with the Central government, causing these projects to stall.

The BJP leader concluded by expressing concern over Delhi's stalled development, stating, "It is unfortunate that Arvind Kejriwal sacrificed ten years of his government for a power struggle and today has pushed Delhi into such economic mismanagement where development has come to a standstill and now even public welfare schemes seem to be stopping."

