December 28 Gold Price decline in India!

The gold prices in India had dropped significantly after rising consistently for three days. The price of gold fell maximum to Rs 160 today, December 28. Gold rates have been altered with this change in India, affecting the major cities.

In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, and Proddatur, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs 77,840, and that of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 71,350. The rates have been on par with that of Bengaluru and Mumbai.

In Chennai, the gold prices fell by Rs 150 for 22-carat 10 grams and Rs 160 for 24-carat 10 grams. Hence, the price of 22-carat gold in Chennai is Rs 71,350, and the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 77,840.

Gold prices also fell in Delhi. 24-carat 10 grams of gold is Rs 77,990 and 22-carat is Rs 71,500. Interestingly, the prices of gold in Delhi are a little higher than the other metropolitan cities.

Silver Prices Also Drop

The silver prices in India have also declined in comparison with the precious and gold prices. The silver 1kg price stands at Rs 92,400, which is Rs 100 less than a day back.

This decline in gold and silver prices has caused great changes in the Indian bullion market. It is advisable to monitor the trends and prices in the market before other investment decisions can be made by investors and buyers alike.

