CM Revanth Reddy's Speech Points at Tollywood Meeting

Speech Points of CM Revanth Reddy at the Meeting with Film Industry Leaders:

The issues faced by the film industry have been brought to our attention.

We have shared doubts, misconceptions, and thoughts regarding these issues.

Our government has issued special GOs for 8 films.

We provided the police grounds for the movie Pushpa.

We have decided to create a brand for the Telugu film industry.

Our goal is to see the industry thrive.

Along with IT and pharma, the film industry is also a priority for us.

Upon learning that awards were not being given in Telangana, we established the Gaddar Award.

To act as a mediator between the government and the film industry, we have appointed Dil Raju as the Chairman of the Film Development Corporation (FDC).

We have set up a ministerial sub-committee to address the problems of the film industry.

The industry should also form its own committee.

In Telangana, it is possible to hold a gathering anywhere and reach Hyderabad in two hours.

We aim to promote eco-tourism and temple tourism in Telangana.

Due to the climate, Bollywood has established itself in Mumbai.

Among cosmopolitan cities, Hyderabad stands as the best city.

We are taking steps to ensure that both Hollywood and Bollywood are attracted to Hyderabad.

We are organizing a large conference in Hyderabad to draw the attention of other film industries.

Our aim is to take the industry to the next level.

We are establishing the Young India Skills University to improve employment opportunities.

We are setting up advanced technology centers to enhance skills and create jobs.

A country with a population of 1.4 billion should not fail to win medals at the Olympics.

We are in the process of setting up a Sports University.

The film industry should focus on social issues, including promoting awareness about drugs, ganja, and other societal concerns.

Whatever has been done for the film industry has been the work of Congress governments.

We will continue that legacy.

The primary goal is to encourage and support the film industry.

As Chief Minister, it is my responsibility to enforce the law.

I have no personal preferences.

The Telugu film industry should not be confined to just Telugu; let's work together for collective growth.

Our government will always stand by the industry.

