Amitabh Bachchan gifts a contestant his personal perfume on ‘KBC 16’

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan surprised a contestant with a special gift – his personal perfume on “Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.”

The gesture left both the contestant and viewers touched. In the upcoming episode, Arun Singhla, a contestant from Mansa, Punjab, complimented Big B for his perfume, asking for its name. Amitabh graciously gifted Arun his personal perfume bottle as a token of appreciation.

During the episode, Arun also shared his dream of buying a modified car, to which Bachchan responded, “Does the car come ready-made, or does it need to be custom-made?.”

He then shared an anecdote from his film Wazir, saying, “This conversation reminds me of my film Wazir, where our director had a special car designed for me. I’ll speak to the producer and ask them who made that car and see if we can arrange something for you too.”

“Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16” introduces an exciting twist with the ‘India Challenger Week.’ During this week, 10 play-along contestants will compete, and the top two from the Fastest Finger First (FFF) round will face off in the ‘Jaldi 5 Buzzer Round’ to secure a spot on the hotseat. The winner of this buzzer challenge will proceed with the game, beginning with the money tree at the 6th question.

The ‘Sholay’ actor earlier spoke about his early days of struggle. "I also learned the roads by walking," the actor said, highlighting how his journey to success was not paved with luxury but with hard work and perseverance.

Big B shared, "It’s not like I’ve only traveled by car. You at least had a bag; I didn’t even have that. When I used to go job-hunting, I would get off at the station and walk everywhere on foot. So, I know where everything is and how to get there."

The actor added, "I never imagined this house (Jalsa) would one day be mine!"

“Kaun Banega Crorepati 16” airs every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.

