CIOKlub Hyderabad Hosts NexTech CIO Summit 2025, Focuses on AI, Cybersecurity, and Quantum Computing

The CIOKlub Hyderabad Chapter successfully organized the NexTech CIO Summit 2025 recently in Hyderabad. The summit brought together over 150 senior technology leaders from across India, along with leading technology service providers, to discuss emerging trends in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cybersecurity, and Quantum Computing.

Mr. Rami Reddy, President of the CIOKlub Hyderabad Chapter, highlighted the AI roadmap and capacity-building workshops designed to empower technology leaders. He also lauded Hyderabad’s technology pioneers for their unwavering commitment to driving advancements in their respective fields.

Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, Mr. Reddy extended his heartfelt wishes to all women professionals and felicitated women technology leaders from the Hyderabad CIO Chapter for their outstanding contributions to the industry.

The summit also saw participation from key government representatives. Shri Sridhar Babu Garu, IT Minister, Government of Telangana, and Sri Sai Krishna Garu, IT Advisor to the IT Minister, Government of Telangana, conveyed their best wishes to the CIOKlub Hyderabad Chapter members and senior technology leaders for their invaluable contributions to the IT industry.

With insightful discussions and expert-driven sessions, the NexTech CIO Summit 2025 reinforced its role as a premier platform for technology leaders and innovators, paving the way for a future driven by cutting-edge advancements.